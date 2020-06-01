'Game Of Thrones' Star Richard Madden & Froy Gutierrez Join 'Black Lives Matter' Protests

George Floyd's death shocked everyone across the globe and people have taken to the streets to protest his death. Many celebrities took to their social media to condemn the actions of the police department against the victim and are now joining the protests as well. Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden and Teen Wolf's Froy Gutierrez also joined in the protests in Santa Monica.

Richard Madden and Froy Gutierrez join protests in Santa Monica

Richard Madden took to his social media stories to share a masked selfie of him walking in the protests. Adding Black Lives Matter, he mentioned in the caption that it is a peaceful protest. His quarantine partner Froy Gutierrez also took to his social media to share a video from the protest and later shared a selfie from the same.

He captioned the post, "the peaceful protest in Santa Monica this afternoon. #BlackLivesMatter - Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd. their lives matter. in order to end civil unrest, we must end the conditions that created it. check the link in my bio for ways you can help. stay safe everyone". [sic]

ALSO READ | 'Game Of Thrones' Actor Hafthor Bjornsson Sets New Deadlift Record By Lifting 501kg

Other celebrities who joined in protests in different areas include Ariana Grande, Tessa Thompson, Hasley, and more. Singer Halsey mentioned how the cops fired rubber bullets at the protestors. Sharing images from the protest, Ari wrote on her Twitter that the peaceful protest got no coverage. She mentioned that the people were passionate, loud, and loving and added that everyone beeped and cheered along. Timothee Chalamet and Kendrick Sampson also joined in the protests.

hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage.

all throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along.

we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving.

cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER https://t.co/vD90CEtF94 pic.twitter.com/GZ6uKDfPM7 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 31, 2020

ALSO READ | 'Game Of Thrones' Actors Peter Dinklage, Jason Momoa In Talks To Star In A Vampire Film

About George Floyd's death

A 46-year-old African-American man named George Floyd passed away on Monday after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a police officer’s knee. The incident was recorded by a bystander and went viral on social media inciting rage from people all over the globe. The explosive footage led to an FBI civil rights investigation and the firing of the officer and three colleagues who were also at the scene.

The victim's brother said in a media interaction that they treated George horribly and they should be charged with murder. The case is still in progress and the four officers related to the case have been fired. The latest news that came in is that officer Derek Chauvin, the man who was caught kneeling on the victim's neck in the video, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder.

ALSO READ | Richard Madden Reveals He Wasn't Paid At Par With Other 'Game Of Thrones' Actors

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Joins Amazon's Spy Series 'Citadel' Opposite Game of Thrones Star Richard Madden

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.