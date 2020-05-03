'Game Of Thrones' Actor Hafthor Bjornsson Sets New Deadlift Record By Lifting 501kg

Game of Thrones actor Hafthor Bjornsson, famously known as ‘The Mountain’, set a new deadlift record by lifting 501 kilograms on May 2. The 6-foot-9, 420-pound, who claims to be the world’s strongest man made the successful attempt at Thor’s power Gym in his native Iceland. While speaking to a sports media outlet, Bjornsson said that he still believes that he can lift more, however, after his victory he was left ‘speechless’.

While sharing the video of his deadlift on Instagram, Bjornsson said, “I have no words. What an amazing day, one I will remember for the rest of my life. I said I was coming for it and once I set my mind on something I’m a dog with a bone”.

‘Over the moon'

After breaking the previous record set by Eddie Hall, who lifted 500 kilos in 2016, Bjornsson reportedly said he is just so happy and thankful that he got the opportunity to do this, even though the world is going through such unprecedented times. He said that he is ‘over the moon’ because he not only lifted the ‘incredible weight’ but also he also felt ‘great’ afterwards.

While speaking to the media outlet, the Iceland native said that he has no injuries and is healthy as well. He added that his friends and family were very happy with the record. Furthermore, he said that he started competing back in 2009 and is now just proud to see where the sport is going and how it's ‘growing and growing’. ‘People are getting more interested in the sport,’ he added.

Moreover, while talking about his future, ‘The Mountain’ said that he planning to do something’ new and big’. He informed that Coresports also offered him a seven-figure contract, which he claims that it is the ‘biggest contract’ of his life.The famous actor also posted a video on YouTube of him lifting the weight and the video has already been viewed nearly two lakh times.

