George Clooney And Amal Clooney Give Their Fans Couple Goals In These Pictures

Hollywood megastar George Clooney tied the knot with prominent human rights lawyer Amal Clooney in 2014. The couple has been inseparable since and has been attending a few public events together.

The couple is often seen slaying the red carpet looks to perfection and packing up on some adorable PDA. Check out some of the most romantic pictures of the couple as they give their fans some major couple goals.

George and Amal Clooney’s photos

ALSO READ: George Clooney, The Real Spy In Town! Read How He Is Tracing Omar Al-Bashir

Amal Clooney made heads turn in a light yellow coloured silk chiffon Atelier Versace gown, while George Clooney looked sharp in a black coloured tuxedo. The couple slayed the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival in 2016 as they posed for the lens together.

In another picture, George Clooney and Amal Clooney looked adorable at the red carpet of MET Gala. The couple looked at each other affectionately as they graced the event together.

ALSO READ: Amal Clooney Appeals To Aung Sang Suu Kyi For Reporters Release

Amal and George Clooney attended the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Megan Markle. George Clooney wore a grey coloured suit with a blue shirt underneath. He wore a striped yellow coloured tie and a similar coloured pocket square to match Amal’s yellow coloured dress and a similar coloured hat. In another picture, Amal and George Clooney shared an affectionate kiss after George received a lifetime achievement award.

ALSO READ: Italian Man Who Escaped Jail Sentence For George Clooney Fraud Case Nabbed By Thai Police

George Clooney looks at his wife with utmost adoration as the two-pack up on some PDA. While Amal Clooney wore a red shimmering dress to the event, George Clooney wore a black and white coloured suit. In another picture, Amal Clooney is seen resting her head on George Clooney’s shoulder. The couple made netizens swoon over the simple gesture as many stated that Amal and George Clooney’s picture was ‘Absolutely precious’.

ALSO READ: George Clooney's Sister-in-law To Serve In Jail For Drunk Driving

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.