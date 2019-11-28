George Clooney, The Real Spy In Town! Read How He Is Tracing Omar Al-Bashir

George Clooney spends a massive amount on spying, according to his latest interview to a news publication. When asked about his investments post his earnings from Nespresso commercial, George Clooney gave a humorous answer to the interviewer. He said that the money he makes goes to the satellite over the border of North and South Sudan. According to Clooney, he keeps an eye on Omar Al-Bashir, who is a dictator in Sudan and also has several war crime charges on his head.

Also Read | Hollywood Celebrities Known For Their Works As A Writer And Actor

The real story behind the answer

George Clooney owns the Satellite Sentinel Project. The project helps in tracking Sudan’s army, to warn civilian before possible attacks, according to his statement to the interviewer. Al-Bashir who leads the army was reported to have fled the area and Clooney wants to keep a tab on him and get him arrested for the heinous war crimes he has committed.

Also Read | George Clooney's Sister-in-law To Serve In Jail For Drunk Driving

George Clooney was previously arrested in March 2019, while protesting in the Sudanese embassy in Washington D.C. George Clooney aims at bringing the focus of world leaders on the Sudan situation. He also said that he will continue to bring light to any altercations in the country. George Clooney is against the brutal idea of government-assisted killings of men, women and innocent children. He wants to curb any humanitarian crises in the near future. His earnings are thus directed to help civilians in the war-torn area.

Also Read | Italian Man Who Escaped Jail Sentence For George Clooney Fraud Case Nabbed By Thai Police

According to reports, Nespresso is trying to bring back the coffee exporting business of South Sudan. Clooney and Nespresso are both working on the re-development of the area. Sudan was a flourishing economy almost four decades ago.

Also Read | WATCH: Fans Scream 'don't Spoil Our Batman Movie' At San Diego Comic-Con, Director Matt Reeves Responds

Nespresso commercial:

Also Read | After Barack Obama, Malala Yousafzai, Now Shah Rukh Khan To Appear On David Letterman’s Show; Fans Hail 'global Superstar'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.