George Clooney & Brad Pitt Reunite For Jon Watts Movie; Film Lands At Apple Studios

After some days of speculation, George Clooney and Brad Pitt-starrer project has finally found a studio. Apple Studios had beat other studios to bag the project. The movie is being directed by Jon Watts.

As per reports, numerous studios were in the fray for the venture since last week. Sony, Lionsgate, Annapurna, MGM, Universal, Warner Bros, Apple, Netflix and Amazon, being some of the names whose bids materialised, but Apple Original Films has won the bidding game.

George Clooney-Brad Pitt movie won by Apple Studios

As per a report on Hollywood Reporter, Geoge Clooney and Brad Pitt have been cast as two lone wolf fixers who get tasked with the same assignment. They are also among the producers of the movie, with their respective banners, Smokehouse Pictures and Plan B Entertainment.

The veteran duo had earlier collaborated on the Ocean trilogy, which had been released in the span from 2001 to 2007 and Burn After Reading, which had released in the year 2008.

Watts is known for his work as the director of films like Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, and the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is set to release in December. Before the Spider-Man franchise, he had helmed by films like Clown and Cop Car in 2014 and 2015 respectively. Watts is also helming a version of the Fantastic Four.

More about George Clooney, Brad Pitt's film

The movie is said to be a thriller. Watts is also writing and producing the venture. The move is another coup for Apple Studios as one of the other projects in its kitty also involves two top stars of Hollywood and an accomplished director. This project is Martin Scorse's Killers of the Flower Moon which will star Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The movie is also being confirmed for a theatrical release as a part of their agreement for the venture. Before this untitled venture, Clooney's next film will be Tender Bar. The veteran star has directed the Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan-starrer. Tender Bar is gearing up for release on December 17.

Pitt, who won the Oscar for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is working on movies like Bullet Train and Babylon.