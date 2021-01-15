Joaquin Phoenix Starrer 'Kitbag' By Ridley Scott Gets Apple Studios As Financer

Academy Award-winner Joaquin Phoenix will be portraying conqueror Napoleon Bonaparte on the silver screen. Titled as Kitbag, it is an epic historical action drama film directed by Ridley Scott. Now the project has landed its financer.

Apple Studios commits to Ridley Scott’s Kitbag starring Joaquin Phoenix

Deadline has recently reported that Apple Studios has agreed to finance and produce Kitbag. It is an epic project that Ridley Scott will helm. Joker star Joaquin Phoenix is set to play the French emperor and military leader, Napoleon Bonaparte. The production is scheduled to begin in early 2022 in the United States of America.

Kitbag is said to focus on the emperor’s origins and his volatile relationship with his wife Josephine. Napoleon led many successful military campaigns and was Emperor of the French as Napoleon I from 1804 until 1814 and again briefly in 1815 during the historical event of the Hundred Days War. He was defeated at Waterloo and first exiled to the island of Elba and then to the island to Saint Helena, where he passed away in 1821 at the age of 51.

Kitbag adds to another big title acquired by Apple Studios. The company bought the war drama film Greyhound starring Tom Hanks for their streaming service. They stepped up to finance Killers of the Flowers Moon featuring Robert De Niro and Leonardo Di Caprio, directed by Martin Scorsese, with a budget of around $200 million. The upcoming venture of Apple includes the Russo brothers' Cherry casting Tom Holland in the lead role. The studios are levelling up with streamers like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max.

The saying, “There is general’s staff hidden in every soldier’s kitbag,” is the inspiration behind the movie’s title. Ridley Scott will produce the film with Kevin Walsh through the Scott Free banner. David Scrap has been called as the screenwriter to pen down the movie. It is currently said to be in an early development stage. The aim of Kitbag is said to capture Napoleon’s relentless ambition, famous battles, and remarkable strategic mind as an extraordinary war visionary and military leader.

