George Clooney Giving Away Fans Opportunity To Dine With Him At His Lake Como Villa

If you have ever dreamed about lounging with George Clooney at his gorgeous Lake Como home, then this is your lucky day. The actor has announced that, in partnership with charitable fundraising platform Omaze, he wants to fly out one lucky winner and a plus one to Italy. George Clooney's home in Lake Como is called, Villa Oleandra.

Omaze recently shared a video featuring George Clooney, who talked about his recent initative. "As soon as this pandemic is over, I want you to come celebrate with Amal and me at our house in Lake Como," George excitedly said in the video. "I'm serious, to support my foundation, we’re going to fly you and a friend out to Italy."

More about the chance to hang out in George Clooney's villa

Winning the competition, will not only ensure a trip abroad for fans but much more. In the recent video, George also spoke about all that the Clooney's are offering the lucky winner saying, "We’re going to put you up at one of our favorite hotels and have you over to our place for a little get-together". Fans will also get to take a photo with George Clooney and his wife, Amal.

In the video, George went on to talk about how anything was possible even through a casual meeting. He spoke about how a friendship could begin with anyone at any time saying, "One of my favorite things about meeting new people is that you never know when a lifelong friendship is going to blossom". George Clooney has been described as one of the most accommodating hosts in the past when it comes to events like these. According to architecturaldigest.com, the actor once gave guests a black suitcase containing $1 million.

How do I win a trip to George Clooney's home in Italy?

George Clooney's initiative of flying out a fan to Italy requires no payment for the "contest". However, one can increase their chances of winning by simply donating to The Clooney Foundation for Justice, which is an organization that works to end human rights abuses around the world. For $10, fans can bag a 100 entries with donation tiers going all the way up to $100 for 2,000 entries. Whatever the case, the donation is for a good cause.

