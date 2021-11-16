George Clooney Opens Up About 'emotional' Moment He & Wife Amal Decided To Have Kids

Actor George Clooney is enjoying parenthood with his wife Amal despite the new challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic. After officially tying the knot with British-Lebanese barrister Amal in 2014, the couple welcomed twins, Alexander and Ella Clooney, in 2017. In a recent interview, the actor admitted that he was comfortable with not having kids earlier but got 'very emotional' when he decided to have kids with his wife.

George Clooney on deciding to have kids

According to a report from People magazine, the 60-year-old actor appeared on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast hosted by Marc Maron where he got candid about the moment he and his wife decided to have kids which was a year after being married. He recalled being at a friend's house with Amal and his friend's kid being 'loud and obnoxious'. He further stated that they went outside for a walk where Amal said, "We are awfully lucky in life.'' After George agreed with her, Amal continued, ''Seems like that luck should be shared with some other folks.'' He admitted that the duo had never thought about kids at the time but after his wife brought up the topic, he ''thought about it for maybe a minute''.

He continued, ''And then I just said, 'Well, I mean, if you're in' and she said, 'I think we should try.' I have to say it was very emotional because I really was convinced that wasn't my lot in life and was comfortable with that.'' Elsewhere in the interview, he admitted that he never wanted to get married and have kids. He said, ''This extraordinary human being walked into my life and I just fell madly in love. Then I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different''.

The veteran actor also revealed the time when he found out that his wife was expecting twins. He revealed that Amal's sister has twins and continued, ''I was gobsmacked because... I was kind of up for one. … I love it now.''

On the work front, Geoge Clooney is set to reunite with Brad Pitt as they have been cast as two lone wolf fixers in Jon Watts' thriller. The duo will also produce the film under their respective banners Smokehouse Pictures and Plan B Entertainment.

Image: AP