George Clooney Calls Out Tabloids; Says Stop Publishing Pictures Of Celebrities’ Children

George Clooney has voiced his concern over a UK Tabloid, as well as other outlets publishing pictures of celebrities’ children, further calling out the intrusion caused by the 'celebrity-hunting photographers'. According to Variety reports, Clooney has penned an open letter to the Daily Mail and other publications after he came across photos of actor Billie Lourd's 1-year-old son on the website.

He iterated that his own children are threatened by the paparazzi because of the Oscar-winning actor's high profile and his wife, Amal Clooney, being a famous human rights lawyer. He stated his inability to protect his children if a publication decides to put their faces on their cover. Lourd's baby's pictures were ultimately taken down from an online platform.

George Clooney writes an open letter to various publications

The letter mentioned that although Clooney pays the price for being a public entity, his children have made 'no such commitment'. Noting that despite taking preventive measures to protect the identity of their children, the publications' act of publishing them on their cover renders the whole process futile. The actor noted that the couple has never sold any pictures of their kids and have refrained from making any social media appearances that would put the lives of their younger ones in jeopardy.

In the concluding statement, he mentioned that the outlets should realise that the 'need to sell advertisement' isn't greater than the need to keep celebrities' youngsters from being targeted. George Clooney and Amal Clooney are parents to two children, namely Ella Clooney and Alexander Clooney.

Meanwhile, Geroge Clooney is set to collaborate with Brad Pitt for an upcoming project helmed by Spider-Man: Homecoming fame Jon Watts. The duo is also bankrolling the project under their respective production labels, Smokehouse Pictures and Plan B Entertainment. According to Hollywood Reporter, the film, whose other pertinent details are under wraps, will be a tale of two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job. After Sony, Lionsgate, Apple, Netflix and other production houses' intense bid to bag the rights of the movie, the deal ultimate landed with Apple studios. Brad and George have previously worked together in Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean trilogy and Burn After Reading.

(Image: AP)