George Clooney Opens Up On Why He 'won't Let' Wife Amal Watch 'Batman & Robin'

George Clooney in 1997 took on the role of the caped crusader for the movie Batman & Robin. Though the movie had a moderate collection at the box office, it received generally negative reviews and is often considered to be one of the worst films ever made. Since then, Clooney hasn't reprised his role as the dark knight. Recently, at the special screening of his movie Tender Bar, the actor joked about how he wasn't asked to reprise his role along with Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck in the 2022 movie The Flash and said that he would never let his wife Amal Clooney watch Batman & Robin.

George Clooney says he will never let Amal watch Batman & Robin

George Clooney arrived with his wife at the special screening of the movie Tender Bar, which he directed. In a conversation with Variety, Clooney was asked if he would reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming The Flash movie like Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton. The actor joked that "They didn’t ask me," he added, "When you destroy a franchise the way I did, usually they look the other way when The Flash comes by."

The actor's wife, Amal Clooney chimed in and said, "He won’t let me watch it," to which the Ocean's Eleven actor replied, "There are certain films I just go, ‘I want my wife to have some respect for me.’" When Amal stated that their twins Alexander and Ella will want to see it, George jokingly said, "It’s bad when your four-year-old kid goes, ‘This s**ks.’ That could be painful."

George Clooney and Brad Pitt to reunite for a new project

George Clooney and Brad Pitt are all set to reunite for an upcoming project that will be helmed by Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts. The two A-listers will also produce the movie through their respective production labels, Smokehouse Pictures and Plan B Entertainment. As per Hollywood Reporter Sony, Lionsgate, Apple, Netflix and other production houses were in the race to acquire the rights of the movie with deal ultimately going to Apple studios. Much details about the script and cast have been kept under wraps, but the movie is touted to be a tale of two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job.

Image: Instagram/@batman_damsel_1997/Shutterstock