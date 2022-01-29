George Clooney Teases Details About His Reunion With Julia Roberts In 'Ticket To Paradise'

Hollywood actor George Clooney is extremely excited about his upcoming romantic comedy film Ticket to Paradise. In the film, the actor will be reuniting with Julia Roberts. During his recent interaction with Deadline, the actor-director teased details about the on-screen pairing of the two and the kind of role the two will be seen playing.

For the unversed, the 60-year-old Clooney will be seen playing a divorced couple with 54-year-old Roberts who travel to Bali to stop their daughter from getting married. Directed by Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again filmmaker Ol Parker, the movie also stars Kaitlyn Dever and Billie Lourd. Clooney said the film, which is still in production, is "something special" and "sort of an old-fashioned film."

George Clooney to reunite with Julia Roberts

The forthcoming film will reunite the two stars who first worked together in the 2001 heist blockbuster Ocean's Twelve. The two Oscar-winners also starred in 2016's Money Monster, a crime thriller directed by Jodie Foster. The upcoming rom-com, which is still in its last stages of filming in Australia, is set for a theatrical release in October this year.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the film suffered multiple hiccups and prolonged shut-downs. Further during the interaction, Clooney gushed about his new collaboration with Roberts and called the film ‘something special.’ The actor revealed that the upcoming rom-com will be different, and fans will see a lot of bickering between his and Roberts' characters. According to Clooney, he got excited after reading the script that he immediately called the Pretty Woman actress to ask if she was interested in doing it.

He also described Ticket to Paradise as an "old-fashioned" film, much like the traditional rom-com blockbusters moviegoers have enjoyed in the past. Interestingly, it will also mark Clooney's return to the genre after a long hiatus, since he last starred in a rom-com opposite Michele Pfieffer in One Fine Day in 1996. Julia Roberts and George Clooney first appeared together in the 2001 film Ocean's Eleven. They reprised their roles for the following two parts of the film in 2004 and 2007. The two were last seen together in the 2016 crime thriller film Money Monster directed by Jodie Forster. The pair garnered a lot of love for their films and are expecting the same with the upcoming movie.

IMAGE: AP