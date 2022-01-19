George Clooney, Julia Roberts' 'Ticket To Paradise' Halts Shooting Due To Surge In COVID

Hollywood stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts surely make a great on-screen couple, especially after viewers loved them in the Ocean's series. The two stars are now all set to feature together in the upcoming romantic comedy Ticket To Paradise. However, their fans might need to wait a little more to see them reunite as their film's shoot was recently halted due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Australia, as per Deadline.

George Clooney, Julia Roberts' 'Ticket to Paradise' halts shooting

The COIVD-19 pandemic is not over yet and the surge in cases has become a topic of concern. As the entertainment industry is one of the most affected industries due to the pandemic, several films are again facing delays in their shoots and releases. As a result, according to a report by ET Canada, George Clooney and Julia Roberts starrer Ticket To Paradise has also been paused due to the increasing number of cases in Queensland, Australia.

As per Daily Mail, only two weeks of shooting was left for the film and the makers had to halt it. Moreover, as per the recent events, the film's production may go on a break for at least three months. Meanwhile, George Clooney and Julia Roberts have flown to their homes in the US. As of Monday, January 17, nearly 16,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Queensland, Australia, which was the deadliest rise since the commencement of the pandemic in 2020.

Details about 'Ticket To Paradise'

Ticket To Paradise stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts in the lead role. The film is set to follow the story of a divorced couple, who team up to travel to Bali to stop their daughter from committing the same mistake that they made 25 years ago. The film also cast Billie Lourd, Kaitlyn Dever and Lily Lucas Bravo. The film is being helmed by OI Parker, while Universal is bankrolling it. It is scheduled to release on October 21, 2022.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney first appeared together in the 2001 film Ocean's Eleven. They reprised their roles for the following two parts of the film in 2004 and 2007. The two were last seen together in the 2016 crime thriller film Money Monster directed by Jodie Forster. The pair garnered a lot of love for their films and are expecting the same with the upcoming movie.

