George Floyd's Memorial Service Attended By Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish In Minneapolis

A number of celebrities decided to join the memorial service of George Floyd, which was scheduled on Thursday. The memorial service was held in Minneapolis, Minnesota and it was the first in a series of various memorial services held in honour of his life, as claimed by an entertainment source. There will be three memorial services held for George. Actors like Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish showed their support by attending Minneapolis' service.

A tribute to George Floyd

George Floyd's memorial service was held at North Central University in Minneapolis. Many celebrities like Kevin Hart, Ludacris, T.I., Tyrese Gibson, Tiffany Haddish, Master P and film producer Will Packer were among the attendees of the service. Martin Luther King III along with Reverend Jesse Jackson became a part of the service as well. Amy Klobuchar, the senator of Minnesota, came to give her condolences.

As per a news source, Reverend Al Sharpton gave a heart-touching eulogy to George Floyd at the memorial service. During the eulogy, the reverend talked about how people have to deal with roaches growing up in Brownsville, New York. Pointing at Kevin Hart and Ludacris, he jokingly said that some of the rich Hollywood folk would not know what roaches are.

Kevin Hart And Ludacris Are At The Funeral #GeorgeFloydsFuneral pic.twitter.com/dEyU0Qs8ZX — EricJSample (@EricJSample) June 4, 2020

The source also revealed that Reverend Al Sharpton also took the names of the other celebrities in attendance. He asked them to stand and also noted how Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish insisted on not calling any attention to their presence.

Sharpton called Tiffany on the stage as everyone present stood for eight minutes and 46 seconds in honour of George's memory. It is the same amount of time when Floyd was on the ground. The source also claims that Haddish broke down in tears.

Service ends with everyone standing silently for 8 minutes, 46 seconds. That’s actress Tiffany Haddish and the mother of Eric Garner on either side of the Rev. Al Sharpton: pic.twitter.com/gOJMRnHdik — MarkEmmert (@MarkEmmert) June 4, 2020

What happened to George Floyd?

George Floyd was a 46-year-old man from Minneapolis. He died on Memorial Day after a police officer named Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. Floyd was arrested for suspicion of forgery outside a deli. This sparked rage in the many communities all over the world as people took to streets to protest about his death. They are working towards stopping police brutality and systemic racism.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder. Three other Minneapolis police officers were also present on the scene, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao. They were fired for their involvement with Floyd's death. They are also charged for aiding and abetting murder.

