George R.R. Martin Announces Short Film 'Night Of The Cooters' With Vincent D’Onofrio

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin announced his next project titled Night Of The Cooters. Set to be a short film, the project is based on Howard Waldrop 1987 sci-fi novel. The author took to his personal blog to announce the short film and also disclosed a few details including the cast and potential release date of the short film. Check it out here.

George R.R. Martin to produce 'Night Of The Cooters'

According to Deadline, the producer first broke the news on his personal blog and relayed details of the project. To be directed and starred by Men in Black actor Vincent D’Onofrio, the short film is described as 'all about the time Martians invaded Pachuco, Texas' by Martin. Announcing that the team has already wrapped the principal photography, Martin revealed that the short film will run for over 20-30 mins including 'a combination of live-action and state-of-the-art animation'. He said,

''Night of the Cooters is a short story, and our version is going to be a short film, I’d guess it will come in somewhere between 20 and 30 minutes, shot with a combination of live action and state-of-the-art animation. If you loved the story, we think you will love our movie.''

The project will be directed by Vincent D'Onofrio who will also essay the role of Sheriff Lindley. The list of supporting cast and their characters include Hopper Penn as Sweets, Harrison Page as Luther, Martin Sensmeier as Leo Smith, Cristin McCleary as Atkins, Elias Gallegos as DeSpain, Luce Rains as Skip, Jazzy Kim O’Brien as Lil’ Chisum, and Darius Eteeyan as Billy Strother.

Joe Landsdale is set to write the screenplay while the short film will be co-produced by Vincent D’Onofrio, Justin Duval, Joe Dean, Taylor Church, Martin Sensmeier, L.C. Crowly, Greg Jonkajtys, Elias Gallegos, Lenore Gallegos, Amy Filbeck, Joe Lansdale, and Howard Waldrop.

Night of the Cooters release date

The producer did not reveal a date, however, hinted at a possible timeframe where the short film will hit the small screen. Stating that the movie is under the production stage in the hands of Trioscope Studios, Martin added that the short film will not be ready until early next year. He concluded his note by writing, ''we will be having a premiere somewhere down the line at the Jean Cocteau Cinema in Santa Fe.''

