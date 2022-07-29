Game of Thrones author George R R Martin skipped the much-awaited premiere of House of the Dragon after he tested positive for COVID-19. The 73-year-old author, who created the world that House of the Dragon contracted the virus at San Diego Comic-Con last week.

Martin attended the Comic-Con event where he was among the panel of House of the Dragon, based on his book Fire & Blood set generations before the events of Game of Thrones. According to Variety, HBO and HBO Max's chief content officer, Casey Bloys on Wednesday evening spoke about Martin's absence from the Los Angeles premiere of the upcoming fantasy series.

George RR Martin skips House of the Dragon premiere

While talking about the author, Bloys said, "I was going to start today by introducing George R R Martin and tell you how great it is to have George on the journey with us. Unfortunately, George got COVID at Comic-Con, so he's not here. I think he's feeling fine, so nothing to worry about."

He further praised Martin's fantasy world and expressed his pleasure to treat their artistic journey with him. "I wanted to tell you what a pleasure it is and how lucky we are to have the architect of this world on this journey with us. He has been fantastic," he added. Martin contracted the virus after he had directly addressed the topic during the show's Comic-Con panel, sharing that he had been exercising caution and remaining socially distanced throughout the pandemic.

The 73-year-old author had also confirmed his diagnosis in a YouTube video message. It led to him cancelling several appearances on top of the House of the Dragon premiere. He added that his “symptoms are minor. I have some sniffles and I cough once in a while.” “I’m being well taken care of. I’m taking the drugs. I should be good,” Martin said.

According to PTI, during the premiere, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapotchnik, who serves as co-executive producers and co-showrunners on House of the Dragon, introduced the evening's screening of the series pilot.

"House of the Dragon could not exist without the beautiful work and words of George R R Martin. We are incredibly grateful that he was bold enough to entrust his opus to me as the writer and Miguel as the director," said Condal. House of the Dragon will air on HBO and HBO Max in the US on August 21. In India, the series will start streaming on Disney Hotstar from August 22.

IMAGE: Instagram/serianaticosculturepop