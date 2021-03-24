Gerard Butler Recalls Training 6 Hours A Day For '300'; Says 'Was Ruining My Body'

Scottish actor and producer Gerard Butler opened up about his breakout role Leonidas in Zack Snyder's 2007 directorial 300. In his brief conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Gerard recalled his first interaction with director Zack and how they bonded before rolling the film. Interestingly, recalling spending six hours a day in training to get into the skin of his character, Butler revealed that he ruined his body by doing that.

Gerard Butler on preparing 300's Leonidas

As the conversation moved further, the actor asserted that his shape for Leonidas was the best shape he has ever been in his life. He recalled working out six hours a day - two hours of CrossFit-style training, two hours of bodybuilding and two hours on fight choreography. While admitting that in "some ways" he ruined his body, Butler added that he was looking amazing doing it.

The Reign of Fire actor also gave a peek into the shooting days of the film. He said that he used to go like "this movie is going to s***" often when he was shooting in front of the green screens, back in October 2005. Bulter further added that, however, when he saw the final product, he was with his 13 representatives and friends; their jaws were dropping.

300 cast & details

Interestingly, the American epic period action film was based on the 1998 comic series of the same name by Frank Miller and Lynn Varley. The plot revolved around King Leonidas, who led 300 Spartans into battle against the Persian God-King Xerxes. The film opened with a positive response from the audience and the critics alike. The film's opening, reportedly, was the 24th-largest in box office history at the time. The sequel of the film, Rise of An Empire, released in 2014.

On the professional front, Gerard was last seen in a full-fledged role in 2020's release Greenland. The film opened with rave reviews. The Ric Roman Waugh directorial also featured Morena Baccarin, Roger Dale Floyd, Scott Glenn, David Denman, and Hope Davis. Gerard has multiple projects lined up in his kitty, including All-Star Weekend and action-thriller Remote Control.

(Source: Gerard Butler IG)