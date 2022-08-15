Gerard Pique Dating 23-year-old PR Student Following Separation From Shakira: Report

Just two months after his separation from Shakira, Gerard Pique has reportedly found a new ladylove. According to The Sun, the Barcelona FC defender is secretly dating a 23-year-old PR student named Clara Chia Marti, who is said to have met Pique while working at his production company Kosmos. The duo is said to be dating for 'months' and are keeping their romance low-key.

A source mentioned that people have been helping Pique in maintaining privacy, with Clara Chia Marti's social media accounts being wiped off so that no one can look her up. For the unversed, Shakira and Gerard Pique, who have kids Milan (9), and Sasha (7), announced their separation in June.

"Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works for him in his office, organising events. They have been keeping quiet about their relationship but those around them all know what is happening," the insider told The Sun.

“People have been helping him keep the romance hush-hush and have wiped Clara’s social media accounts so people can’t find photos of her. That alone makes his mates think he is actually quite serious about being with her,” the source added, according to Sun.

Shakira and Gerard Pique's separation

Pique and the Waka Waka hitmaker announced their separation after more than a decade of being together. Shakira released an official confirmation via her publicist, asking people for privacy as they navigate things. "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding," the statement read.

As per a report in El Periodico, Shakira caught Pique cheating on her with another woman. Reports stated that the football player had been 'staying alone in his own apartment for a long time' after the Lovers On The Run star caught him cheating.

Meanwhile, Shakira is also grabbing the headlines over her tax fraud case. It was revealed that she had allegedly failed to pay millions in taxes, and was facing up to eight years in prison for tax fraud.

(Image: Instagram@3gerardpique)