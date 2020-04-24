Gigi Hadid Celebrates 25th Birthday In Farm; Gets Showered With Flowers, Gifts & Tiara

Gigi Hadid recently turned 25 on April 23 and is currently quarantining at Yolanda Hadid’s rural farm in Pennsylvania. The model did not have to celebrate her birthday with a big bash as her friends and family went out of their ways to make Gigi feel special. Hadid received colourful bouquets from her father Mohamed Hadid, brother Anwar Hadid and his partner Dua Lipa. Her girl pals Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift with her partner Joe Alwyn and their cats also sent their love through the floral bouquets.

Gigi Hadid showered with love for her 25th bash

Gigi Hadid showed off everything that she received on her social media story. Sister Bella Hadid took to her social media to wish Gigi for her birthday and shared precious videos of Hadid. The model was filmed with a tiara on her head as she wished on her birthday candles. A bouquet of pink, white, orange and red balloons was seen floating behind the birthday girl.

In addition to Gigi Hadid's birthday breakfast filled with mini-pancakes and bacon, Bella Hadid also revealed the many gift bags spread across their floor. Just before the cosy celebrations, Bella paid a visit to the Walmart's flower aisle. In another picture, Bella was seen holding a number of gift bags and written on the picture was, "A very farmy b-day for a very special BDay girl". [sic]

Amid all of these gifts that Gigi Hadid shared, fans were quite excited to see rumoured beau Zayn Malik's gifts. The One Direction singer reportedly owns a farm close to Yolanda's. The fans are still waiting on the picture but it seems like Gigi may keep it to herself after all.

