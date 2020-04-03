Taylor Swift's Best Moments With Girl Squad Members Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid & Others

Taylor Swift is an American singer and songwriter, who is also a huge style icon for millions. She has composed and sung multiple chartbusters like Love Story, You Belong With Me, Bad Blood, Gorgeous, among others. The singer's celebrity BFFs who together form the Girl Squad have been quite popular among their fans. Take a look at some of their best moments together.

Taylor Swift's best moments with her Girl Squad

Taylor Swift has a glamorous Girl Squad consisting of some of the most popular celebrities of Hollywood. Famous stars, models and singers like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Serayah, Mariska Hargitay, Lily Aldridge, Zendaya, Karlie Kloss, Hailee Steinfeld, Camila Cabello and Cara Delevingne.

These stunning women started their Girl Squad long back and Taylor Swift even cast them in her video called Bad Blood. Take a look at the music video below.

Taylor Swift's Girl Squad members like Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Mariska Hargitay, Serayah, Karlie Kloss featured as a part of Bad Blood.

The collective fans of all the celebrities loved the music video and they loved that their favourite celebrities came together for a particular video. The music video was very successful and went on to dominate listeners' playlists for a long time. Take a look at some more memorable moments of the girl gang together.

The above video features Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift among others from the famous Girl Squad. They were celebrating at the Grammy's and Selena Gomez's reaction throughout the video is unmissable.

The above pictures are absolutely adorable. Taylor Swift's Girl Squad surely knows how to dress up and have a good time. The inseparable friends celebrated everything together be it parties, anniversaries, birthdays, weddings, concerts or award shows.

