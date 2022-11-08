Gigi Hadid Is Keeping Dating Life Private Out Of Respect For Ex-partner Zayn Malik: Report

Ever since Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio were spotted at a party together, their linkup rumours have been making rounds on the internet. While several reports have claimed the two are romantically involved, Hadid and DiCaprio have not reacted. Now, a new report suggests that Hadid is keeping her dating life lowkey out of respect for her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, Gigi Hadid is willing to stay private about her dating life because of her former partner, Malik. The report claimed that Hadid and the Titanic star are "very into each other" but are trying to keep their relationship personal. The source added that the rumoured couple is trying to keep things private and "not show too much PDA while out together."

The report added that Hadid tries to be "mindful" of her former partner's feelings and does not want to disrespect him while being in her new relationship. The leading daily's source added, "Gigi and Zayn both only want what is best for each other. They are doing their best to have a cordial relationship, be the best parents they can be, and co-parent Khai in a healthy way."

More about Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's relationship

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid had an on-again-off-again relationship for nearly six years between 2015 to 2021. During their relationship, the couple welcomed their first baby, a daughter who they named Khai, in 2020. Malik and Hadid finally parted ways in 2021 after Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid, accused Malik of striking her during an argument. Despite their messy public breakup, Hadid and Malik are co-parenting their daughter.

