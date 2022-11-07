Gigi Hadid Leaves Twitter After Elon Musk’s Acquisition, Calls It A 'cesspool Of Hate'

American model Gigi Hadid has joined the list of celebrities boycotting Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover. Hadid deactivated her account on the microblogging site amid the mass layoffs by the organisation. While she extended her support to Twitter's ex-employees, Hadid also made it clear why she does not want to be on the social media platform.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Hadid shared a post by Human Rights Counsel Shannon Raj Singh about being laid off from the company. The post read, "Yesterday was my last day at Twitter: the entire Human Rights team has been cut from the company. I am enormously proud of the work we did to implement the UN Guiding Principles on Business & Human Rights, to protect those at-risk in global conflict & crisis including Ethiopia." In order to extend her support, Hadid revealed that she has deactivated her Twitter account.

Hadid called the platform a "cesspool of hate & bigotry," and added that she does not want to be a part of it. She wrote, "For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it's becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and its not a place I want to be a part of."

The model further apologised to her fans and mentioned she enjoyed being connected with them for the past 10 years on Twitter. She wrote, "Only sorry to the fans, who I have loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter, but I can't stay it's a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm."

Mark Ruffalo asks Musk to "get off" Twitter

Taking to his Twitter handle, Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo recently asked Musk to leave the microblogging site. He wrote, "Elon. Please—for the love of decency—get off Twitter, hand the keys over to someone who does this as an actual job, and get on with running Tesla and SpaceX. You are destroying your credibility. It’s just not a good look."

The Avengers actor made these remarks after United States Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez voiced her thoughts against Musk’s proposal to charge verified users $8 per month. In his reply, Musk wrote, "Hot take: not everything AOC says is 100 accurate."

