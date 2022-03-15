As the prominent Louis Vuitton designer, Virgil Abloh passed away at the age of 41 in November 2021, the entire Hollywood industry mourned the loss of his demise. As many of the artists still cherish his works, Gigi Hadid gave a heartfelt tribute to the designer during her latest photoshoot.

The moment Gigi Hadid's photos surfaced on social media, numerous celebrity artists and fans lauded her for such a heartwarming honour to the late designer. On the other hand, many others complimented Hadid on looking beautiful in her pictures.

Gigi Hadid's heartfelt tribute to the late designer Virgil Abloh

Gigi Hadid recently took to her latest Instagram handle and shared a bunch of photos of herself from behind the scenes of her latest photoshoot. In the post, she revealed glimpses of the shoot during which she showcased the work of the late fashion designer, Virgil Abloh. In the caption, she penned a note stating how this day was itself a tribute to and a celebration of their beautiful friend. She further thanked the team behind the photoshoot and stated how they all felt Abloh so strong during the shoot.

The caption read, "This day in itself was a tribute to, and celebration of, our beautiful friend :) Thank you @stevie_dance @thepopmag for the space to honour V and feel like we could create with him again & Thank you Shannon for helping us be surrounded by more of his creations— we felt him so strong A Poem by Stevie: Oh Virg, Luckily, you keep meeting me in the sky. Out of the side of my eye. I'm crossing you in style, someday. You dream maker Our heartbreaker Wherever you're going, I’m going your way ( always). Moon river. Wider than a mile. I’m crossing you in style, some day (I pray). Oh drifter Off to see the world, There’s such a lot of world to see. We’re all here, Following your rainbow’s end. Forever your faithful friend(s)." (sic)

Sophia Roe, Alana Hadid, Gabriella Karefa-JohnsonLara Worthington, Fara Homidi and many more took to Gigi Hadid's latest Instagram post and praised Gigi Hadid for her special tribute to the late designer, Virgil Abloh. Even the fans swamped the comments section with numerous hearts and heart-eyed emojis to express their love for her. Take a look-

Image: AP/Instagram/@gigihadid