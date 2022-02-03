Gigi Hadid Spills The Beans About Her Secret TikTok Account: I Don't Follow Anyone I Know

Supermodel Gigi Hadid who enjoys a massive fan following on social media recently made a revelation about her secret Tik Tok account. During a recent interview with InStyle, the 26-year-old supermodel said that she has her own private TikTok account, where she doesn't follow anybody who she knows in real life.

Sharing her views on the same, the 26-year-old model said, "I do have a secret TikTok, which I don't post on, and I don't follow anyone I know on it.” She then admitted to being a 'lurker,' while surfing through her Tik Tok account. Elaborating about the same, Gigi said that she is a lurker, but it's like, mom videos and kids lunch videos that she surfaces on Tik Tok.

Gigi Hadid talks about her secret Tik Tok account

She continued and said that she also goes through a lot of true crime storytelling, like murder, stalkers, that kind of stuff. For the unversed, Hadid, who has a one-year-old daughter named Khai with Zayn Malik, also raved over her "clever" daughter Khai. Gigi revealed that her daughter is so aware that she watches everything and learns something from it. Towards the end of the interaction, the model shared that her daughter is ‘just awesome. I still can’t believe it. It’s wild.”

Gigi often utilises her personal social platforms for professional reasons, like Instagram and Twitter, to showcase her modeling stuff, so we don't blame her for having a secret scroll once and then.

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik parted ways last year after several media reports claimed that Gigi’s mother Yolanda apparently filed a police complaint against the singer for striking her. However, Zayn Malik released a statement following reports that stated Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda was considering filing a police complaint against the singer for striking her daughter. Zayn Malik's statement read, "As you, all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press."

