Zayn Malik Returns To Social Media After Split From Gigi, Fans Rally Behind Him In Support

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s breakup became the talk of the town after the duo reportedly parted ways when the supermodel's mother, Yolanda Hadid, claimed that Malik hit her. Zayn took to social media on Friday, for the first time since his split from Gigi, with whom he also has a daughter.

As soon as the singer posted on Instagram, his fans rallied behind him in support, after Yolanda's claims became public.

Fans rally behind Zayn Malik after his split from Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account on Friday, which saw him in a black sweatshirt, and a pair of sunglasses. The picture was clicked with a hint of red, blue and purple lights, and fans seemed in awe of him. Apart from complimenting him on his look, they also extended their support to him amid his split with Gigi Hadid.

A fan commended the artist for not turning off his comments on the social media platform like several celebrities do when they find themselves in a sticky situation. Other comments of his post were all about fans mentioning that they support and stand with him. Other fans also mentioned that they had missed him, while others declared their love for him.

This comes after Entertainment Tonight reported that the musician was being charged with four counts of harassment over the incident with Gigi's mom. As per reports, one of the charges was that of domestic violence. The former One Direction member released a statement after the matter became public and mentioned that he wished to have a 'safe and private space' for his daughter. He stated that he had tried to restore a 'peaceful family environment' so he and Gigi could co-parent their child, but the matter has become a rather public one.

Zayn Malik's statement read, "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press."

Image: Instagram/@gigihadid, @zayn