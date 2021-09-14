Gigi Hadid Talks About Taking Break From Her 'Mama Duty' As She Dazzles At 2021 Met Gala

As Gigi Hadid recently made a sizzling appearance at the 2021 Met Gala event, she opened up about stepping out of her ‘mam duty’ and taking a break from her responsibilities. She further talked about how she was setting an example for her daughter to make her learn what it meant to dress up and own it.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been together since 2015 and have experienced a topsy-turvy relationship over the years. Hadid confirmed the news about her pregnancy on a popular American talk show and welcomed their baby in September 2020.

Gigi Hadid on setting an example for her daughter, Khai

During the Vogue Livestream, as Gigi Hadid set the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala on fire, she recently spoke about how she was taking a break from her parenting responsibilities by stepping out of the house for the Met Gala 2021. Stating further, she mentioned that her daughter, Khai, was turning one next week and added how she felt that she had been on mama duty at the farm with her every day in her sweatpants and matching messy buns. She then added how she was showing her daughter what it meant to dress up and own it and have balance. “I think finding that in your life is when you really feel like you've stepped into womanhood", stated Hadid.

According to the reports by Harper Bazaar’s August 2021 issue, Gigi Hadid revealed that she had kept several journals throughout her pregnancy period that she called ‘good journal’ and ‘bad journal’. “They weren't that literal, but one was more for the memories, for Khai. Maybe one day I'll give her the bad journal just to be real about it”, she added. She further revealed how her ‘bad journal’ consisted of all her anxieties and the days when she felt whether she was good enough to be a mom. She stated, “I didn't want to feel guilty about feeling those things or writing those things down. I just liked the separation”. Adding to it, she mentioned that she also had sketch pads where she’d watercolor-sketch, and sometimes ended up writing there too. “I write on the back of receipts and keep those in a notebook. I'm not particular about it, and my journals are everywhere around the house. I just pick up whichever one is closest to me and write”, she said.

Image: AP