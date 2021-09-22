Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik Celebrate Daughter Khai's 1st Birthday; Share Pics From Theme Party

It has been a year since one of the Hollywood’s adorable couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter Khai. The couple is celebrating the little one’s first birthday and has flooded their social media with several glimpses from the celebrations. Starting from the decorations to the theme, the two left no stone unturned to make it special for their little angel.

Gigi took to her Instagram story and shared a sneak peek of the celebrations that were done as per the likes of their daughter Khai. The first picture showed the venue of the celebrations decked up with a rainbow colour theme. Starting from the balloons to the small play area for the children, everything was matching as per the theme. Gigi also gave a glimpse of the three-tier amazing cake that was customized as per the two stars for their daughter. The cake was decorated with cartoon characters and had '1' written on the top.

Gigi Hadid gives a glimpse of daughter Khai's first birthday celebrations

Apart from Gigi, her mother Yolanda Hadid also raved over her granddaughter and had posted a never-before-seen picture of Khai, which came as a delightful surprise for the couple’s fans. While sharing the picture and penning an adorable note, Yolanda wrote, “Happy first birthday to our Angel Khai….No words can express how much love and joy you have brought into our lives in just one year… I had to grow a whole other heart to absorb it all, you are such a magical little being that brings us smiles and blessings every day. Thank you to your incredible mamma @gigihadid and bubba @zayn for the greatest gift of life!! #Khai[sic].”

Other than this, she also shared another picture while explaining the dress code. “We look a little crazy but The Dress Code was “Silly Pants” or “Silly skirts” for baby Khai’s birthday celebration.” Gigi had welcomed her daughter on September 20 with a sweet note and wrote, “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.” On the other hand, Malik had also shared the news and informed that the little was healthy and beautiful.

(Image: Instagram/@GigiHadid/AP)