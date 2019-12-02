Gigi Hadid’s Athleisure Looks That Will Motivate You To Hit The Gym

Gigi Hadid is an American fashion model. Gigi was signed to IMG Models Worldwide in 2013. In November 2014, Hadid appeared in the Top 50 Models ranking by a reputed website. She is widely known for her stunning looks and aesthetically perfect body. The model has also briefly dated singer Zayn Malik. Her younger sister Bella Hadid is also a fashion model.

Gigi is known for her active lifestyle as well as her physical fitness. The model undergoes an intense diet and training routine to stay in shape. However, this does not stop her from devouring all the juicy hamburgers too. Let’s look at some of Gigi’s looks in athleisure.

Gigi Hadid in athleisure

This is from her Reebok collaborative campaign REEBOKxGIGI season 2. The model can be seen rocking a slick look with white sneakers and yoga pants. Gigi can also be seen wearing a utility bag. In the other post, she is seen sporting a more athletic look in tangerine attire.

This is her first Athleisure collection from Reebok. The model emphasised on how sports played an important part in her life. Gigi can be seen rocking a look that provides comfort as well as utility.

This is from the third campaign of TOMMYxGIGI. Hadid can be seen sporting yoga pants and a sports bra. The model looks stunning in crimson-coloured athleisure. She can also be seen wearing an oversized coat, which compliments her overall look.

