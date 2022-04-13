Gilbert Gottfried, Actor And Comedian, Passes Away At 67 Due To A 'long Illness'

After Full House star Bob Saget and Baskets comedian Louie Anderson's death, the entertainment industry has lost one more gem. Comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried, who is well known for his shrill voice and rose to fame from Aladdin, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and as the voice of the Aflac duck in commercials, has recently passed away at age of 67 due to a long illness.

The ace comedian was survived by his wife and two children. Gilbert Gottfried's family took to Twitter and shared the news of his demise with his fans.

Gilbert Gottfried No More

Reportedly, the actor was suffering from recurrent ventricular tachycardia caused by myotonic dystrophy type 2 which is caused by irregular electrical signals in the lower chambers of the heart. Gilbert Gottfried's family confirmed the news of his death on Tuesday through his Twitter account.

"We are heartbroken to announce the death of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness", his family mentioned in the statement. "In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honour.", the statement further read. They also shared the same on their Instagram handle with a caption that read "Woof woof Rest In Peace (heart emoticon) love you"

More about Gilbert Gottfried

Gottfried started doing amateur standup at age 15. He was born as the son of a hardware store owner in Brooklyn. He was also a member of NBC’s popular show Saturday Night Live in the 1980s. He also worked as a voiceover artist in several children’s television programmes and movies. He became a household name after being the voice behind parrot Iago in Disney’s 1992 animated film Aladdin.

