Oscars 2022: Netizens Disappointed As In Memoriam Segment Fail To Mention Bob Saget

Apart from recognising some of the noteworthy films and artists of the previous year, the 94th Academy Awards also paid homage to eminent personalities who passed away and left behind a profound legacy for others. From Sidney Poitier to Ukrainian cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who tragically died on the sets of Rust, the notable artists were featured in the traditional Oscars 2022 in Memoriam segment. Several celebrities including the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis, Bill Murray and Tyler Perry took to the stage to speak about the late artists' achievements and memory.

While the act usually garners praise from netizens for its noble intention, this year, netizens have taken umbrage after the Academy awards ceremony failed to mention Full House star Bob Saget who died on January 9, 2022. The 65-year-old actor-comedian was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Orlando and was later declared dead.

Oscars 2022 fails to mention Bob Saget in Memoriam segment

The peaceful Oscars In Memoriam segment featured several artists who passed away and honoured their contribution to cinema. The 5:31 minutes segment was accompanied by actors Jamie Lee Curtis, Bill Murray and Tyler Perry who spoke about the late artists as American singer-songwriter concluded, ''Friends, family, peers, people, we all know there will be a loss. Here is where we must honour the legacies, the moments that tickled us and reminded us of us. Here is where we celebrate the lights, where we say the names and where we clap our hands in gratitude."

Fans were quick to notice that the mention of the Full House star was missing from the long segment and decided to point out the same to the Academy awards organizers. Many expressed disappointment after the prestigious ceremony failed to recognize the artist and his four-decade and more long career as an accomplished actor and comedian.

One netizen tweeted, ''The only thing I’ll say about the #oscars is that they had three and half months to add Bob Saget to the In Memoriam section and they didn’t do it. You just insert the image in the timeline. It’s not hard. I guess that’s one more thing they didn’t have time for this year.'' while another wrote, ''I know he was more of a tv star and they can’t include everyone but I really thought Bob Saget would be honored #Oscars''.

I know he hasn’t won any Oscars, or acted in anything Oscar-worthy, but I kinda wish Bob Saget was in the in memoriam too 😢 we lost him way too soon — 💎🍀Raquel🍀💎 🇺🇦 (@DulceFloCruz99) March 28, 2022

I didn't watch The Oscars. But, hearing that they forgot Bob Saget in the In Memoriam really upsets me. A truly good, genuine, loving man is forgotten while they highlight the blatant depravity of other men claiming love as their message. This is what is wrong in the world. — Kara Nelson 🇺🇦❤🌻☮ (@KaraNUFC) March 28, 2022

Rioting because Bob Saget wasn’t in the In Memoriam portion of the #Oscars — Emily Hall (@emilyyyhall1) March 28, 2022

Image: AP