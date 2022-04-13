Gilbert Gottfried Dies At 67: 'Aladdin' Co-stars Pay Emotional Tribute To Actor-comedian

American comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried breathed his last on April 12, 2022, after suffering from an illness for a long time. The late actor was known for voicing parrot Iago in Disney’s 1992 animated film Aladdin and other popular shows such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, House of Mouse and more. The news of his demise shocked the entertainment industry as tributes poured in via social media.

Actors like Linda Larkin, Scott Weigner and Jonathan Freeman who were also featured in the Disney film remembered the late actor and paid him a heartfelt tribute.

Gilbert Gottfried's 'Aladdin' co-stars pay tribute

Linda Larkin who voiced Princess Jasmine in Aladdin took to her social media to share a picture with Gottfried and wrote a lengthy note talking about the late actor. She wrote, ''Our hearts are shattered at the loss of our beloved friend, collaborator, behind-the-scenes mischief-maker, and most irreverent spirit, full of light and magic. Gilbert Gottfried, you were one of a kind. The world was lucky to have you, and so were we,''

She concluded the note with, ''Love, Jonathan, Linda, and Scott.'' Jonathan Freeman voiced Jafar while Scott Weigner voiced the titular character. Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander took to his official Twitter handle to remember the late artist. He tweeted, ''Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried.''

Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 12, 2022

Faith Based actor Luke Barnett also paid a tribute to Gottfried via his Twitter handle where he wrote, ''Damn. Gilbert Gottfried. Not sure there’s a more iconic voice and seemed like such a genuinely nice guy. RIP.''

Additionally, as per Deadline, the Broadway’s Aladdin cast took a moment to remember the late during the performance. Don Darryl Rivera, who plays Iago, told the crowd, ''Tonight, we’d like to take a moment to celebrate the life of a comedy legend. A funny man with an indelible voice. The man who breathed life into Iago for the animated film, Mr Gilbert Gottfried.”

Rivera shared his fond memory with Gottfried by recalling the time he met the late actor and showed him his Aladdin VHS. He further added, ''Gilbert was really kind, and sweet, and surprisingly soft-spoken. I know that he will be deeply missed by his friends and his fans,'' and concluded, ''So on behalf of the entire company here at Aladdin, Mr Gilbert Gottfried: Thank you for the laughs.”

Image: Twitter/@Animated_Antic