Gillian Anderson & David Duchovny Have A Mini "The X-Files Reunion" & Fans Cant Keep Calm!

The Crown star Gillian Anderson took to Instagram in order to reveal that she quite recently had a The X-files reunion with Californication star David Duchovny, who played detective Mulder to Anderson's Scully in the hit science fiction television series. As one will soon see, the photo also features Anderson's pet dog, Stella, who has apparently found a friend in Duchovny, as per the Sex Education star herself. Both the former co-stars, along with Stella, can be seen posing for Gillian Anderson's Instagram post like a family of three. Ever since the post made it to the internet, it would appear as if Gillian Anderson's Instagram family has lost its calm, as is evidenced by the comments that follow.

Gillian Anderson & David Duchovny have a The X-Files Reunion:

After seeing the Sci-Fi Television's on-screen Good Cop-Bad Cop pair reconnecting after a significant amount of years, many fans of the show, along with the people who adore the on-screen couple individually, took to Instagram in order to reveal what they felt about it. One fan can be seen explicitly saying that can't the two get married already. While, some fans can be seen expressing their seemingly uncontainable excitement overseeing the reunion picture.

Netizens react to Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny's The X-Files reunion:

Source: Gillian Anderson's Instagram

What are the on-screen couple up to right now?

On the work front, Gillian Anderson is being showered with praises for her act as Margaret Thatcher in the latest season of Netflix's The Crown. It is also believed that Anderson, who is a multiple-award-winning artist, would have completed filming and even be subsequently be seen reprising the role of Jean Milburn in the third season of Sex Education as well, had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic. However, it is believed that the production planning for Sex Education Season 3 is underway. More information regarding the same is expected.

Duchovny, on the other hand, was last seen in The Craft: Legacy as Adam Harrison. The Horror and Fantasy film had opened to polarizing reviews back in 2020 and had subsequently accumulated a rating of less than 5 on IMDb. Details regarding Duchovny's future projects are not known yet. More information regarding the upcoming projects of Anderson and Duchovny's upcoming projects will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available by the makers of the same.

