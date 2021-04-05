'Godzilla Vs. Kong' Box Office Collections Create A Pandemic Record; Read

Godzilla vs. Kong was considered to be one of the most awaited films of this year. While the trailer of this film promptly received a massive response from fans, doubts had been cast upon this film’s box office performance in the wake of the ongoing pandemic. However, having released merely a few days back in the theatres, this film is already said to have received a stellar success at the box office, having received a total collection that has already created a pandemic record, according to a recent report from Variety.

Gozilla vs. Kong box office collection receives a flying start

The sci-fi characters of Godzilla and King Kong have gained immense popularity over the years, having returned on screen in their respective sequels on multiple occasions. The announcement of Gozilla vs. Kong had created a lot of excitement among fans, with the two iconic characters being all set to fight each other in the movie. While the coronavirus pandemic had created concerns regarding the commercial success of this movie, it appears that it has not restricted the box office collections of Godzilla vs. Kong, as it has earned $48.5 million till date.

This collection has set the pandemic record within the first five days of its release. Wonder Woman 1984 had held this record previously, having earned $16.7 million in the first three days of its release. Gozilla vs. Kong has been released in a total of 3064 theatres in the whole of North America, which is the biggest count since the beginning of this pandemic. On the other hand, the overseas collections of this film have surpassed another massive number, $236 million till date. This movie is hence expected to end up with a lot more collection and become a massive commercial success of this year.

Gozilla vs. Kong was originally supposed to be released last year, but it was delayed due to the pandemic. It has joined other films such as Tenet and Tom & Jerry among the biggest commercial hits of the year to date. Directed by Adam Wingard, it also stars actors such as Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown and others.