'Godzilla Vs. Kong' Director Confirms That Film Pays Homage To 1962 Version; Read Details

Adam Wingard, the director of the recently released Godzilla vs. Kong has revealed that there are a series of easter eggs and callbacks to the 1962 film, titled King Kong vs Godzilla. The director of the fourth chapter in Godzilla's MonsterVerse journey stated that the list of Godzilla vs. Kong easter eggs run long and deep, ScreenRant reports. While some of the scenes, such as the one that saw a trapped Kong being taken to human civilization with the help of a gigantic net and several helicopters, which made it to the final version of the TV spots that aired ahead of the release, made it obvious to many that it was a callback on the part on Wingard to the 1962 version of the Godzilla vs King Kong movie.

Wingard on Godzilla vs. Kong

Amongst the many easter eggs and homages that are a part of Adam's soon-to-be-released directorial venture, Wingard, 38, revealed that there are references to several films, such as Steven Spielberg's Jaws, Lethal Weapon 2, and Die Hard, amongst others. Wingard said that several films served as inspirations and helped them break new grounds with the film, which was also one of the objectives of the film. Previously, it was revealed that much unlike in 1962's Godzilla vs King Kong movie, there is a definite winner this time around. More details regarding Godzilla vs. Kong easter eggs will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About Godzilla vs Kong:

The fourth chapter of Godzilla's MonsterVerse journey, Godzilla vs Kong, sees the two pop culture icons partake in a re-match after a gap of close to six decades. The first time that the two alpha titans were seen in an attempt to settle scores was the 1962 film, King Kong vs. Godzilla, the ending of which attracted a lot of negative feedback. Godzilla vs. Kong cast list includes the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgård, Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Kyle Chandler, Rebecca Hall, and Eiza González, amongst others. As far as Godzilla vs. Kong release date is concerned, the film is screening in Indian theatres now. As far as the rest of the world is concerned, the film will get a theatrical as well as a digital release on the 31st of March. More details regarding the latest addition to the list of Godzilla's movies will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.