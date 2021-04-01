'Godzilla Vs. Kong' Director Reveals What Could Have Been The Film's Post-credit Scene

The next chapter in Legendary and Warner Bros'. MonsterVerse saga, namely Godzilla vs. Kong has finally made it to theatres after a wait of close to two years. The film, much unlike the other films that are a part of the MonsterVerse film franchise, came without a post-credits scene. While talking about the same, director Adam Wingard revealed that a part of the film was actually supposed to be the end credits sequence of the film. Read on to know more.

Adam Wingard on what would have been Godzilla vs Kong's post-credits scenes:

While talking about the same, the Godzilla vs. Kong director spoke about how the finale sequence that saw Kong strolling around in the Hollow Earth after the film's much-talked-about showdown was actually the missing Godzilla vs. Kong post-credit scene of the film, presumably setting up the MonsterVerse films of the future. Additionally, Wingard even spilled tea on what was the film's original ending by revealing that the scene which saw Godzilla going back into the water after the brawl with Kong and MechaGozdilla was the film's ending. The above information was revealed by Wingard during a conversation with the officials at GamesRadar+.

Godzilla vs. Kong ending explained:

The film saw Godzilla and Kong going their own separate ways after the brawl and the inevitable tussle with MechaGodzilla. As mentioned earlier, while Godzilla returned to his section of the Hollow Earth after the brawl, Kong went to the same from a different route. The route taken by Kong landed him in a place which comprised of a shrine built in the honor of Kong's race and a throne, which was previously occupied by one of his ancestors. The film, through the same, tried to communicate that both the titans got what they wanted; While Godzilla managed to ensure that the earth is safe, courtesy of the eventual limb-by-limb amputation of Apex's version of the atomic lizard, Kong learned where he actually came from and went back to the geographical location that is known to be the breeding ground for Kong's race and the other titans.

About Godzilla vs Kong:

The fourth chapter of the MonsterVerse Saga, Godzilla vs Kong, sees the two pop culture icons partake in a re-match after a gap of close to six decades. The first time that the two alpha titans were seen in an attempt to settle scores was the 1962 film, King Kong vs. Godzilla, the ending of which attracted a lot of negative feedback. Godzilla vs. Kong cast list includes the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgård, Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Kyle Chandler, Rebecca Hall, and Eiza González, amongst others. As far as Godzilla vs. Kong release date is concerned, the film is screening in Indian theatres now. As far as the rest of the world is concerned, the film will get a theatrical as well as a digital release on the 31st of March. More details on the film will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.