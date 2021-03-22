Last Updated:

Godzilla Vs Kong Early Reviews: Viewers Hail 'Spectacle VFX' And 'Iconic Fighting'

Godzilla vs Kong's early reactions has started rolling. The viewers have praised it for its intriguing plot, VFX and the iconic fighting between the two Titans.

Godzilla vs Kong

Godzilla vs Kong is all set to hit the theatres in India on March 31, 2021. The early reactions to the Godzilla vs Kong release are rolling in. With the universe expanding on in 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the trailer of the new Monsterverse film has teased the battle to come between the two Titans. The early reactions to the monster action film are quite positive, with critics noting that the film struggles to handle the human interactions and that itself is a perfect selling point.

Godzilla vs Kong release date in India is March 25, 2021. The film seems to be jampacked with its plot and fight sequences. As the early reactions have taken up on social media, those who have viewed the film have praised the fight sequences between the two Titans. They say that the action scenes live up to the hype it has created amongst the Godzilla fans. Several fans have criticised the plot of the film, with a few of them saying that the characters do not feel real enough.

A fan called the film ‘fun, vibrant, action-packed and energising’. He continued that the film lives up to the ‘heavyweight match it advertised’ with ‘amazing visual effects and action sequences'. He further called the movie ‘spectacle’ and added that it’s ‘exactly what audiences will get’. Another one wrote that ‘hilariously, the two Titans’ fight seemed like they’re in a 'bar fight’. He hailed the film for its ‘gorgeous VFX and intricate world-building’ and said that ‘he was expecting for many more scenes with puny hoomans’.

A netizen praised the visual spectacle of the film, which features ‘jaw-dropping fight scenes between the two iconic titans’. He further wrote that Wingard’s directing style is ‘on full display in a colourful and breathtaking fashion’ which ‘harkens back to the 80s style kaiju’. He called the film ‘a blast’.

Godzilla vs Kong reviews

Altogether, viewers have praised the film for its visual spectacle and the iconic fight scenes between the Monsters. The film has nailed the CGI battles which is one of the important aspects of a film like this. Even with early reactions to be on the positive side and the small section of criticism it received, Godzilla vs Kong turns out to be what Monsterverse fans are eagerly waiting for.

