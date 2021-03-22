Godzilla Vs Kong Early Reviews: Viewers Hail 'Spectacle VFX' And 'Iconic Fighting'

Godzilla vs Kong is all set to hit the theatres in India on March 31, 2021. The early reactions to the Godzilla vs Kong release are rolling in. With the universe expanding on in 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the trailer of the new Monsterverse film has teased the battle to come between the two Titans. The early reactions to the monster action film are quite positive, with critics noting that the film struggles to handle the human interactions and that itself is a perfect selling point.

Godzilla vs Kong release date in India is March 25, 2021. The film seems to be jampacked with its plot and fight sequences. As the early reactions have taken up on social media, those who have viewed the film have praised the fight sequences between the two Titans. They say that the action scenes live up to the hype it has created amongst the Godzilla fans. Several fans have criticised the plot of the film, with a few of them saying that the characters do not feel real enough.

A fan called the film ‘fun, vibrant, action-packed and energising’. He continued that the film lives up to the ‘heavyweight match it advertised’ with ‘amazing visual effects and action sequences'. He further called the movie ‘spectacle’ and added that it’s ‘exactly what audiences will get’. Another one wrote that ‘hilariously, the two Titans’ fight seemed like they’re in a 'bar fight’. He hailed the film for its ‘gorgeous VFX and intricate world-building’ and said that ‘he was expecting for many more scenes with puny hoomans’.

A netizen praised the visual spectacle of the film, which features ‘jaw-dropping fight scenes between the two iconic titans’. He further wrote that Wingard’s directing style is ‘on full display in a colourful and breathtaking fashion’ which ‘harkens back to the 80s style kaiju’. He called the film ‘a blast’.

Godzilla vs Kong reviews

#GodzillaVsKong is fun, vibrant, action-packed, and energizing.



GvK lives up to the heavyweight match it advertised with amazing visual effects and action sequences. This movie is selling a spectacle, and that’s exactly what audiences will get. — Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) March 21, 2021

I got to see #GodzillaVsKong Friday night!



Hilariously, it seems like they’re in a bar fight ðŸ˜‚



Gorgeous VFX and intricate world-building, but many more scenes with “puny hoomans” than I was expecting...



Review Embargo lifts Monday 3/29! pic.twitter.com/ablKqgCR7u — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) March 21, 2021

#GodzillavsKong is a visual spectacle featuring jaw-dropping fight scenes btwn the two iconic titans. Wingard’s directing style is on full display in a colorful & breathtaking fashion that also harkens back to the 80s style kaiju. Needless to say, this film is a blast! pic.twitter.com/j31lc55iVO — Shannon ðŸŽƒðŸ­@ SXSW (@shannon_mcgrew) March 21, 2021

#GodzillaVsKong is one hell of a ride! True, it feels like some stuff is missing &it flys by on a greased rail. But that's part of why I love it so much, in the shadow of the plot heavy KOTM. The fights are epic, and Adam Wingard brings his style & color to the MonsterVerse. pic.twitter.com/NjnVusQCrr — Mike Reyes (@MrControversy83) March 21, 2021

Have seen #GodzillaVsKong twice.



The human scenes are exactly what you expect and not worth talking about.



The #Godzilla and #Kong stuff is why you pay to see this movie on an @IMAX screen. They each have scenes that showcase their power and the 3rd act is awesome. pic.twitter.com/NaOvVqJF4f — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 21, 2021

Godzilla vs. Kong: Way better than Godzilla: King of the Monsters. All of the human stuff is still bad, but the big monster action in this one should satisfy the people who are interested in a movie like this. — Ben Pearson (@benpears) March 21, 2021

#GodzillaVsKong is breathtaking, out of this world, and easily the best in the series! The heart of the story is Kong, and the human story complements the monsters' adventures, allowing them to shine. Just seeing the two iconic monsters battling each other is worth it alone. pic.twitter.com/cHEe1f579M — John Nguyen (@JohnSpartan300) March 21, 2021

#GodzillavsKong is another solid MonsterVerse installment. While more time could have been used to explore this franchise’s deeper mythology, if you’re chiefly looking forward to seeing Godzilla and King Kong collide in a fight for the ages, you won’t be disappointed! pic.twitter.com/ajR7UW0Cre — Adam Holmes (@MrAdamHolmes) March 21, 2021

Godzilla vs. Kong has excellent action and effects. The story is crazy ambitious and at times achieves some unique sci-fi-coolness. I’d watch it again for that stuff but most of the human angles are so overstuffed, illogical and pointless, it constantly took me out of it. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) March 21, 2021

I watched #GodzillaVsKong on a big IMAX screen and it was AWESOME. The movie is a blast. It’s like Fast & Furious but with giant monsters.



It’s exactly what I wanted it to be. Giant fights and they’re just SO MUCH FUN to watch. It’s a big, ridiculous, awesome movie. pic.twitter.com/v6e9hpWqd0 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 21, 2021

Altogether, viewers have praised the film for its visual spectacle and the iconic fight scenes between the Monsters. The film has nailed the CGI battles which is one of the important aspects of a film like this. Even with early reactions to be on the positive side and the small section of criticism it received, Godzilla vs Kong turns out to be what Monsterverse fans are eagerly waiting for.

Image Source: A still from Godzilla vs Kong