‘Godzilla Vs Kong’ Sequel To Be Shot In Australia In 2022; Team Sure Of 'great Experience'

Fans of dinosaur movies might just have another good news! Jurassic World: Dominion is currently gearing up for release, and there's something building in another dinosaur franchise.

As per the latest reports, the sequel of Godzilla vs Kong is in the works. It will be shot in Australia, where the original and other films of the franchise have been shot, later this year.

Sequel of Godzilla vs Kong is in the works

Godzilla Vs Kong, as per a report on Variety, will be shot in Australia. The Gold Coast, where some of the other movies of the Monsterverse, Kong: Skull Island in 2016 and Godzilla vs Kong in 2019 were shot, will be a setting for the latest project too.

The shooting was also likely to be held in locations of Southeast Queensland state.

The movie will receive A$16 million ($11.8 million) as a part of the Location Incentive Program of the Australian Federal Government. State screen agency Screen Queensland and its Production Attraction Strategy will provide an additional A$6.3 million ($4.66 million) to the makers.

Authorities stated that they expected the Godzilla vs Kong sequel to create A$119 million ($88 million) for the economy, with the employment of over 700 Australian extras and 500 cast and crew.

Producer Eric McLeod was quoted as saying that the 'highly skilled crews, first-rate facilities, and unique locations' made for a 'great experience' for the shooting in Australia. He added that the support from the Australian government and Queensland was crucial for the success of the crew in accomplishing a high level of filmmaking and an 'unparalleled audience experience.'

Previously, movies/series like Ticket to Paradise, Thirteen Lives, Young Rock and Joe Vs. Carole. have also been shot in Queensland. Nautilus and Upright were some of the other projects whose production was currently underway in Queensland, the report added.

Godzilla vs Kong

Godzilla vs Kong was the fourth film of the Godzilla film franchise, that started with Godzilla in 2014. The plot of the movie revolved around the clash of the iconic characters of the Monsterverse, Godzilla and Kong, and how humanity stared at a threat amid the face-off.

It was directed by Adam Wingard, written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein and starred Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Lance Reddick, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.

The film had released in March 2021 and was one of the highest-grossers at the box office in the COVID-19 pandemic era, going on to earn over $400 million.

Image: AP