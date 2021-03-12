'Godzilla Vs Kong' To Hit Indian Theatres 2 Days Ahead Of Its Initial Release

Godzilla Vs Kong trailer was released a month ago and ever since then, the highly-anticipated film has created a massive storm on the internet. The MonsterVerse fans are eagerly waiting for the film’s release. Now, a piece of good news has left Indian fans swooning as Godzilla Vs Kong is all set to hit the Indian screens two days ahead of its initial release.

Godzilla Vs Kong: India release date

On Friday morning, film critics Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter space to share the new online with all MonsterVerse fans. Along with sharing the release date, he also added that the film will have a multi-lingual release including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Taran Adarsh wrote, “Hollywood Biggie to arrive 2 days earlier while sharing the good news. Check out his tweet below:

Initially, Warner Bros announced that the film is scheduled for a release on March 26, 2021. The movie will also stream online on HBO Max’s streaming platform in the US simultaneously, with a theatrical release in other countries. Now, fans can enjoy watching the film from March 24, 2021, onwards in Indian theatres. This has made fans go gaga, here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

About Godzilla Vs Kong plot

Warner Bros. and Legendary released the official synopsis of the film stating, "Legends collide in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

Directed by Adam Wingard, this upcoming film serves as a sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island. It is the fourth instalment of the MonsterVerse and stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall in pivotal roles. Check out the trailer of the film below: