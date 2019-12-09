Golden Globe 2020: Here Are The Nominations For All The Major Award Categories

Golden Globe 2020 is soon to be aired live on NBC on January 5, 2020. The nominations for the prestigious event were announced today on December 9, 2019, live on the official facebook page of Golden Globe. Many fans had already predicted some of the shows and movies that were nominated for the awards. Some of the most popular choices included The Irishman, Joker and The Two Popes for best movie, while many predicted The Crown and Succession to be nominated for the best TV show. It seems that many fans were accurate in their predictions, as several of the popular choices made it to the final list of nominees.

Nominations for Best Motion Picture

The 77th Gloden Globe Awards has selected many of the popular fan choices for the Best Motion Picture Award. The Best Motion Picture Award is given to the nominated film that has the best script, direction, acting and cinematography. Like all other awards in the Golden Globes, the Best Film category is judged by the esteemed journalists who are associated with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Here are 2020's nominations for Best Motion Picture.

1917

Joker

The Irishman

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Nominations for Best Director

The Best Director Award is given to the director who is considered to be the most talented and accomplished by the judging panel. It is not necessary that the directors of the Best Motion Picture nominations will also be nominated for the Best Director Award, as seen in this year's nominations for the category. Here are the nominations for the Best Director Award.

Bong Joon Ho for Parasite

Sam Mendes for 1917

Todd Phillips for Joker

Martin Scorsese for The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood

Nominations for Best Actress in a Motion Picture

This award is given to the female actor who has been judged by the panel to have given the best performance in her film. Once again the Best Actress does not have to be from a film selected for the Best Motion Picture. Here are the nominations for 2020's Best Actress in a Motion Picture.

Cynthia Erivo for Harriet

Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan for Little Women

Charlize Theron for Bombshell

Renee Zellweger for Judy

Nominations for Best Actor in a Motion Picture

This award is given to the male actor who has been judged by the panel to have given the best performance in his film. The best actor is one who has awed the audiences with his performance and has also impressed critics with his immersive acting. Here are the nominations for the Best Actor in a Motion Picture.

Christian Bale for Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas for Pain And Glory

Adam Driver for Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix for Joker

Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes

Nominations for Best Television Series

The Best Television Series Award is given to the TV show that is not only well-directed and well-acted but is also widely popular and has a good script. Some of the nominations for this year are shows that have been on the air for a few years now and have constantly wowed audiences in each consecutive season. Here are the nominations for the Best Television Series.

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Nominations for Best Performance for an Actor in a TV series

The best actor in a TV series is judged for his brilliant acting that immerses viewers into the story and makes them sympathise with struggles of the character. The best actor does not have to be from one of the shows nominated for Best Television Series. Here are the nominations for the Best Performance for an Actor in a Television Series Award.

Brian Cox for Succession

Kit Harington for Game of Thrones

Rami Malek for Mr Robot

Tobias Menzies for The Crown

Billy Porter for Pose

​​​​​​​Nominations for the Best Performance for an Actress in a TV series

Similar to the best actor, the best actress award is given to a female actor who has wowed both critics and audiences with her performance. Her performance should be convincing, immersive and make the audiences feel like the character being played is a real person. Here are the nominations for the Best Performance for an Actress in a TV series Award.

Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show

Olivia Colman for The Crown

Jodie Comer for Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman for Big Little Lies

Resse Witherspoon for The Morning Show

