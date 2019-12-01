Ricky Gervais Returns As Host Of 77th Annual Golden Globes Awards

Ricky Gervais will be hosting the upcoming 77th Annual Golden Globes Awards. According to a new promo video that was released this Thursday, Gervais will be as unpredictable and unexpected as ever. In the video that was released by Golden Globes, the British Comedian can be seen spraying the camera and possibly its crew behind it with champagne.

Gervais has long been known for his harsh and unforgiving humour. He first hosted the globes in 2010 and then was brought back to host the awards in 2011, 2012 and 2014. Ricky Dene Gervais was born on June 25, 1961, is an English stand-up comedian, actor, screenwriter, director, producer, musician, presenter and author. He is perhaps best known for creating, writing and acting in the British television series 'The Office' (2001–2003).

Recently, Gervais was on 'The Graham Norton Show' and was talking about his upcoming gig. Gervais said that he did not plan on pulling any punches during the award show. Gervais further added on the talk show that when he goes on stage he does not need to rehearse and that he says what he wants and the showrunners are usually fine with it. He did admit that he has to talk to a lawyer before he goes on though.

Gervais also said that this will be his final time hosting the awards show. He claimed that the academy had made him an offer that he just could not refuse but this will be the last time that he will be hosting the show. The 77th Annual Golden Globes are set to air on January 5, 2020.

