Golden Globes Winner Rosamund Pike Roped In For Virus Thriller 'Rich Flu'; Details Inside

Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike is roped in for the film titled Rich Flu. The film is based on a deadly disease that starts killing off the most influential and wealthy people on the planet. It is helmed by Spanish director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, who made his debut in 2019 with the sci-fi horror film The Platform.

Rosamund Pike is well known for her acting prowess and the Hostiles actress even earned an Oscar nomination for David Fincher’s Gone Girl. She has also won the Best Actress Golden Globe for her performance in the dark comedy thriller film I Care A Lot. Currently, the British actress is keeping her fans on the edge with her performance in the ongoing Amazon Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time. She is all set to star in Rich Flu.

Rosamund Pike to star in the pandemic thriller film Rich Flu

According to the Deadline, Gaztelu-Urrutia confirmed the news of Rosamund Pike starring in Rich Flu. He stated:

“Rich Flu is an immense physical saga, full of twists, obstacles, and surprises. But, above all, it is a complex and provocative emotional journey to the depths of the human soul and the pinnacles of our glorious self-indulgence. Only an artist with the bravery and intelligence of Rosamund Pike could bring this film to life. I’m extremely grateful for the incredible and highly-respected team at Sierra/Affinity for their support in sharing our project at the Berlin market.”

More about the film Rich Flu

The official synopsis of the film hinted at the plot of the film. According to it, Rich Flu has an unusual disease that kills off the most wealthy and influential individuals on the earth. First, it starts with the extremely rich people, then slowly progresses towards the multimillionaires. Then it becomes a threat for anybody with any kind of fortune. With the entire world freezing, individuals attempt to flood the market with resources the world does not need anymore.

The film highlights a major question on how far the individuals would go to take care of themselves when the wealth that is the most important thing in the world, abruptly turns into the most hazardous product. The film is being produced by Pablo Larraín alongside Juan de Dios Larraín under their Fabula banner. Its scripting is done by Pedro Rivero and Gaztelu-Urrutia. Production work of the film will begin very soon.

Image: Instagram@mspike