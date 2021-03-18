Goldie Hawn Showers Love On Kurt Russell's Birthday; Kate Hudson Pens 'Insta Love Letter'

Quick links:
Kurt Russell turned 70 years old on March 17, Wednesday. As wishes were pouring in for the actor, Goldie Hawn took to her Instagram handle and shared an Instagram post highlighting Russell's qualities she loves most about him. Sharing a throwback clip of them joking about never getting married, Goldie Hawn said, "I can’t imagine my life without you at any age, Kurt Russell. You’re the catch. And you’re all mine".
As seen in Goldie Hawn's Instagram post, the star shared a throwback video of an award night, wherein Kurt and Goldie were seen presenting an award. Here, the latter says they are co-stars, compadres, companions and a couple. Further, Kurt goes on to say that however, they are not married.
Hawn also penned a heartfelt note wishing her better half. She wrote, "Happy birthday baby! What a wild ride. No, we never got married but one thing that continues to grow is our love". She also added, "You’re a wild one, brilliant, lovable, childlike, perfectly maddening, a father supreme and deeply funny!".
Goldie Hawn's daughter, Kate Hudson also took to her Instagram handle and wished Kurt Russell on his special day. Sharing a throwback family picture, featuring Goldie, Kurt, Oliver Hudson and Kurt's kids, Kate penned a lengthy note dedicated to the birthday boy. Talking about Kurt, Kate Hudson said, "I’m gonna gush cause I don’t often about this man but I figure since today he turns 70 I’m gonna let it out". She further added, "Plus he’ll never see this ðŸ˜‚ I often wonder how different our life would have been if he never entered the picture. How different I would be. Let me fill you in".
He’s a pick up your boot straps kinda dad. Don’t cry, shake it off you’re ok, kinda dad. Don’t let ‘em push you around you got this, kinda dad. Don’t listen to the noise you’re doing great, kinda dad. Shake those hips like no ones watching, kinda dad. Always get back on the horse, kinda dad. Never miss a show or game, kinda dad. Kids before anything, kinda dad. Work hard play hard, kinda dad. My girl can rule the world, kinda dad. His laugh will echo through generations as powerful as his concocted stories of grandeur that may or may not be true (may we never know). He’s an original. One of kind. A powerful, intelligent, talented, loyal family man. He has taught me that we can all exist with immense love through our differences. And his dedication to my mother and their fight for love forever is as admirable as it gets. I love this man so much! A note for all dads of girls. He gave me the gift of confidence instilling a knowingness in me that I deserved everything I worked for and I knew that he’d always have my back in whatever challenges may lay ahead. When you have a dad who gives you permission to be confident you live courageously. And that’s my insta love letter to my dad who has lived 70 years today. â¤ï¸ Happy Birthday Pa. How bout we give some big Hip Hip Hoorays to this wild man!
