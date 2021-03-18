Goldie Hawn Showers Love On Kurt Russell's Birthday; Kate Hudson Pens 'Insta Love Letter'

Kurt Russell turned 70 years old on March 17, Wednesday. As wishes were pouring in for the actor, Goldie Hawn took to her Instagram handle and shared an Instagram post highlighting Russell's qualities she loves most about him. Sharing a throwback clip of them joking about never getting married, Goldie Hawn said, "I can’t imagine my life without you at any age, Kurt Russell. You’re the catch. And you’re all mine".

Goldie Hawn celebrates Kurt Russell's birthday

As seen in Goldie Hawn's Instagram post, the star shared a throwback video of an award night, wherein Kurt and Goldie were seen presenting an award. Here, the latter says they are co-stars, compadres, companions and a couple. Further, Kurt goes on to say that however, they are not married.

Hawn also penned a heartfelt note wishing her better half. She wrote, "Happy birthday baby! What a wild ride. No, we never got married but one thing that continues to grow is our love". She also added, "You’re a wild one, brilliant, lovable, childlike, perfectly maddening, a father supreme and deeply funny!".

Goldie Hawn's daughter, Kate Hudson also took to her Instagram handle and wished Kurt Russell on his special day. Sharing a throwback family picture, featuring Goldie, Kurt, Oliver Hudson and Kurt's kids, Kate penned a lengthy note dedicated to the birthday boy. Talking about Kurt, Kate Hudson said, "I’m gonna gush cause I don’t often about this man but I figure since today he turns 70 I’m gonna let it out". She further added, "Plus he’ll never see this ðŸ˜‚ I often wonder how different our life would have been if he never entered the picture. How different I would be. Let me fill you in".

Kate Hudson's note for Kurt