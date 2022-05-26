'Goodfellas' & 'Field Of Dreams' Star Ray Liotta Passes Away Aged 67

Popular actor Ray Liotta, known for his iconic roles in Goodfellas, Field of Dreams, The Many Saints of Newark, Wild Hogs, etc. breathed his last at age of 67. The late actor's representative Jennifer Craig confirmed the news to the Hollywood Reporter. The news of Ray Liotta's death broke on Thursday and several actors and fans of the star mourned his loss on social media.

Goodfellas star Ray Liotta dead

Ray Liotta reportedly died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting for his next film, Dangerous Waters. The actor's cause of death is not yet known, and the day and time of his death are unknown as well. However, there is no suspicion of foul play. He is survived by his fiance Jacy Nittolo and his daughter, Karsen Liotta, who is also an actor and has shared the screen with her dad on multiple occasions. The duo were co-stars in Shades of Blue, Hubie Halloween, and others.

Ray Liotta had recently wrapped up filming for Black Bird, a much-awaited AppleTV series.

Daily Mail reported that several actors from the film industry and politicians gathered on Thursday afternoon to pay their respects and honour the late star.

Ray Liotta's films

The popular actor was known for his role in Goodfellas, in which he played Henry Hill alongside Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco and others. The 1990 crime drama became an iconic film in the industry and never lost its charm. In recent times, Ray Liotta was hailed for his role in Marriage Story, which is an Oscar-nominated film starring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, among others. He also played a skilled police official in Shades of Blue, in which he shared the screen with Jennifer Lopez.

Image: AP