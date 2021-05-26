'Goosebumps 2' Cast: Here Is A List Of Actors And Characters They Play In The Fantasy Film

Goosebumps 2 is a sequel to the 2015 movie Goosebumps. It is based on the children's horror book series of the same name by R. L. Stine. The sequel was released in the year 2018 and revolves around two young boys who accidentally release the monsters from the Goosebumps franchise in their town after opening an unpublished Goosebumps manuscript titled Haunted Halloween, causing a wave of destruction on Halloween night. If you loved the sequel, have a look at Goosebumps 2 cast.

A look at the cast of Goosebumps 2

Madison Iseman as Sarah Quinn

The actor plays the role of a teenager and sister to one of the young boys. She acts as a saviour and becomes the first one to notice that the monster was at fault. Throughout the movie, she helps her brothers fight the unleashed monster. In the end, after the fight, she gets an email saying she got into Columbia University.

Jeremy Ray Taylor as Sonny Quinn, Sarah's brother

The actor plays the role of Sarah's young brother. He is the one who works on his science project, a miniature version of Nikola Tesla's Wardenclyffe Tower. He also accidentally sabotages his project which starts the chain of different events. In the end, Sonny wins the science fair.

Caleel Harris as Sam Carter, Sonny's best friend

The actor plays the role of the other young boy who also helps Sonny to start a garbage cleanup business. Throughout the movie, Sam tries to help everybody in any way possible. He is the funny best friend who helps rescue Sarah.

Other cast members include Wendi McLendon-Covey as Kathy Quinn, Sonny and Sarah's mother, Chris Parnell as Walter, the manager of the local pharmacy, Bryce Cass as Tyler Mitchell, Sarah's ex-boyfriend, Peyton Wich as Tommy Madigan, a bully who picks on Sonny and Sam, Kendrick Cross as Mr. Carter, Sam's father, Shari Headley as Mrs. Carter, Sam's mother, Ken Jeong as Mr. Chu, the Quinns' neighbour. On the other hand, Jack Black is the only one who reprises his role as Odeya Rush from the previous film. However, he is only seen in a cameo.

IMAGE: Still from Goosebumps 2

