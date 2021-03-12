GOT Actor Emilia Clarke Created A Profile On Celebrity Dating App Raya - Report

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is believed to have set up a profile on Raya to find her a perfect life partner. Raya is an elite dating app that is created for high profile celebs and other individuals where all the singles are invited via an invite-only application, who are then approved by a committee. Read on.

Emilia Clarke dating app rumours

Emilia Clarke, the 34-year-old actor, who played Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones, is currently in the news for allegedly setting up a profile on Raya with a batch of her selfies. However, according to The Sun report, she has even deleted the app after realising that online dating isn't her style. As of now, there is no official statement from Emilia herself on this matter.

As per the report, some friends encouraged Emilia to get on the exclusive dating app and give it a try. Some other celebs who are currently on the app and have found good dates include Normal People’s Paul Mescal, Capital FM presenter Roman Kemp, Carol Vorderman, Sam Smith, and Candice Brown to name a few. Emilia last dated film director Charlie McDowell but later broke up with him. She has previously dated actors like James Franco and Australian actor Jai Courtney as well.

Emilia Clarke's latest interview

In a recent interview with Instyle, Emilia Clarke was asked if she misses anything from her hair-and-makeup in the fantasy action drama Game of Thrones as she spent hours to get it done. To which the actor replied that she misses the wig as it gave her a permanent bounce. The actor added that she had decided to bleach her hair blonde because she wanted it to be Daenerys Targaryen’s colour for the last season on GOT. But she added that her hair was “so fried” that she basically had to cut it all off. Clarke then stated that her hair has now naturally grown out and she has given it more nourishment than one could possibly imagine. The actor revealed that she is not planning to cut her hair ever again.