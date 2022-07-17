GoT's Emilia Clarke Says She's 'missing Parts Of Her Brain' After Surviving Two Aneurysms

English actor Emilia Clarke, known for portraying the role of Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO series Game of Thrones, recently opened up on life post her brain aneurysms. The 35-year-old actor also shared that she survived the health scare twice while filming for the popular series GoT, emphasising that she is 'missing parts of her brain'. In 2019, Clarke even shared some pictures on social media which saw her sitting on a hospital bed.

As per Rare, Brain Aneurysms is a weakness in a blood vessel in the brain that balloons and fills with blood. Most intracranial aneurysms occur between the underside of the brain and the base of the skull. The aneurysm can leak or rupture, causing life-threatening bleeding. A key symptom of a ruptured aneurysm is a sudden, severe headache.

Emilia Clarke opens up on surviving two Aneurysms

In a conversation with BBC, the Above Suspicion actor opened up on how she was living post her brain aneurysms, which is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain. She said,

"The amount of my brain that is no longer usable - it’s remarkable that I am able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life completely normally with absolutely no repercussions. I am in the really, really, really small minority of people that can survive that."

Sharing details about her brain scans post-surgery, Emilia further stated that there is quite a bit missing, which makes her laugh. "Because strokes, basically, as soon as any part of your brain doesn’t get blood for a second, it’s gone. And so the blood finds a different route to get around but then whatever bit it’s missing is therefore gone", she asserted.

Emilia Clarke on the professional front

Emilia Clarke has already shown she has what it takes to tackle a mega-franchise with acing roles in popular shows Game of Thrones and Solo: A Star Wars Story. The actor is all set to star in the MCU in the upcoming Disney Plus series Secret Invasion. Apart from that, she will also be seen in the sci-fi comedy film The Pod Generation, also starring Chiwetel Ejiofor

Image: Instagram/@emilia_clarke