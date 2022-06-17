'Game Of Thrones': Jon Snow Spinoff Series In Development At HBO, Confirms Emilia Clarke

In the development of much joy to the fandom of the famed TV series Game of Thrones, one of the most loved characters from the show, Jon Snow, portrayed by Kit Harrington is likely to make a return to the screens. As HBO is launching a prequel series for GoT, the network is also exploring a potential sequel that will be centered around one of the pivotal characters of the original series, according to Deadline.

Sources close to the development told the international outlet that the project is still in the exploratory stages. If it gets close to being finalised, then it would chronicle the post-Westeros story of Jon Snow, aka Aegon Targaryen, with Harington expected to reprise his role.

Recently, while confirming the development, Emilia Clarke and author George R. R. Martin put an end to rumours and revealed that the Game of Thrones Sequel Series is currently under construction. In an interview with the BBC, Clarke exclaimed, "It’s happening." Further spilling beans about the future project, Clarke continued, "It’s been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he’s in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington."Game of Thrones creator Martin also confirmed the same in his blog Thursday.“Yes, there is a Jon Snow show in development,” said Martin stating that the working title for the program was simply “SNOW."However, there is no official confirmation from HBO's side yet.

Kit Harrington was shot to fame after his character Jon Snow received immense love and appreciation from fans. The actor was twice nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of an action hero who struggles to uphold his family’s noble values in a brutal world. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming project could be more impressive from a creative standpoint.

The project could also bring several new twists to the final season of Game of Thrones as the last word on the fates of the surviving characters in HBO’s most popular and Emmy-winning series of all time. According to THR, the project could open the door for other famous characters from the series who might reappear. These include Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), and Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie).

In GoT, Jon is introduced as the illegitimate son of Ned Stark, Lord of Winterfell in the North of Westeros. Knowing his prospects are limited, he joins the Night's Watch, who guard the far northern borders against the wildlings living beyond The Wall. Later, he joins a scouting party investigating the growing threat from the otherworldly "Others" beyond the Wall and infiltrates the wildlings. Furthermore, as the story progresses, Jon falls in love with a wildling woman Ygritte, whom he betrays and returns to defend the Night's Watch against the wildlings' invasion.

Over the past several years, HBO has been focused on prequels to Game of Thrones. The upcoming GoT spinoff, House of the Dragon, will debut on HBO and HBO Max on August 21st.

