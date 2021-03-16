Grammy 2021: Dua Lipa To Doja Cat; Best Looks From The Big Night's Red Carpet

Grammy 2021 saw the celebrities go all out and bring the best foot forwards in terms of fashion. Leather to feathers, glitter to velvet, the Grammy's red carpet was witness to it all. From Megan Thee Stallion to Dua Lipa, a slew of celebrities was among the most vibrantly dressed artists of the night. Here is a compilation of some of the looks from the night that stood out the most.

Doja Cat

Image Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Doja Cat was seen in a Roberto Cavalli dress that was an amalgamation of green, black and white, feathers, stripes and leather. It was surely a dress meant to catch the eye of onlookers and it did just that. Doja Cat’s dress for the Grammy 2021 had a plunging neckline that went down right to her waistline. The dress also sported a slit that went high up the musician's thigh. She completed her look with a fringed hairstyle and dark smoky eyes.

Megan Thee Stallion

Image Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Megan Thee Stallion wore an orange Dolce and Gabbana gown that spoke of old-world Hollywood glamour. The strapless dress was simple in the front with a thigh-high slit and had all of the drama at the back. The dress flaunted a huge and elaborate bow in the back in the same material and colour as the rest of her dress. She completed her look with stone studded jewellery and an updo with romantic curls framing her face.

Trevor Noah

Image Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Noah managed to make a statement in a black Gucci suit. The velvet suit was nothing elaborate or had nothing special but there is something about a well-fitted black suit that makes a man look incredibly dapper and that is what the host for the night achieved. The suit coupled with his dimpled smile created a red-carpet-worthy look.

Phoebe Bridgers

Image Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The Kyoto artist who was nominated in a variety of categories enjoyed a victory lap in a high-fashion version of her iconic skeleton onesie created by Thom Browne. It wasn't just a flash of sharp, eye-catching style; it was also excellent branding. The Grammys are about preserving your visual brand as an artist more so than any other awards show, and this look was a trendy and brilliant way to do that.

Dua Lipa

Image Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Often all a girl wants is a teeny-tiny Versace gown, purple eyeshadow, and hair that falls all the way down to her ankles. But only if the girl is Dua Lipa. In Grammys style, the Don't Start Now singer channelled her inner Cher and dished up classic sexy glamour. She looked amazing in this attire.

