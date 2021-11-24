Last Updated:

Grammy 2022: Miley Cyrus Gets Snubbed From Grammy Nominations Again; Fans Call It 'unfair'

As the Grammy 2022 nominations surfaced online, the fans observed that Miley Cyrus and many others did not receive any nominations this year. See the reactions.

While numerous fans cheer up the artists who received nominations at the Grammy 2022, some of them were upset due to the absence of Miley Cyrus' name from the nominations list.

Many fans took to social media to express their sadness and anger for not seeing Miley Cyrus' name on the list while others said that it was quite unfair.

Fans ask why did Miley Cyrus didn't get nominated?

As the fans didn't see Miley Cyrus' name in the Grammy 2022 nominations, they began calling out the Recording Academy on Twitter and mentioned that she deserved to get nominated after she was not included in the Grammy 2021 nominations as well. The fans were left shattered to learn this as they were expecting Cyrus' Plastic Hearts to receive a nomination in the Grammy 2022. A Twitterati called out the Recording Academy/Grammys and called them a joke. She also blamed them for not nominating Miley for Plastic Hearts and added that they cannot be taken seriously anymore.

Another one expressed her shock by stating how the singer did not receive any nomination when she made the best album of her career while another one wrote that she does not need Grammy as they do not deserve her at all. Some of the fans also extended their love and more power to her stating that they will love her whether she gets a Grammy or not and even added that the singer does not need a Grammy to prove she is a queen. One of the fans also mentioned how confused and offended she was after learning that Miley Cyrus was not nominated for the Grammys 2022. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Miley Cyrus' name not being a part of the Grammy 2022 nominations. 

On the other hand, the moment the Grammy 2022 nominations list surfaced online, Miley Cyrus took to her official Twitter handle and addressed the snub while sharing an article that included names of the artists who haven't won a Grammy. The list included numerous legendary musicians namely Queen, Jimi Hendrix, Diana Ross and Bob Marley, Janis Joplin, Tupac Shakur, Patti Smith, as well as Miley Cyrus' contemporaries such as Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj. 

