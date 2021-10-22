Miley Cyrus Reveals Criticism She Received For Her Voice: 'Why Do You Sound Like A Man?'

Miley Cyrus recently opened up about her experience working in the music industry and revealed that she frequently received criticism for her voice.

The pop star also talked about her latest Metallica cover Nothing Else Matters which she sang as part of her new tribute album, The Metallica Blacklist.

Miley Cyrus on her latest song, Nothing Else Matters

According to the reports by Interview Magazine via ET Canada, Miley Cyrus talked about how she has been facing criticism about her voice her whole life in the music industry and stated how people asked her why she sounded like a man and why can't she sing the high octave of ‘Party in the U.S.A.’ anymore. While speaking about how she went down to some of those octaves because singing those super-low lead vocals were so satisfying, she recalled, "My whole life, whether in vocal training or just continuing to hone my craft, it’s always been about, “Why do you sound like a man? Where’s your f*****g falsetto, b***h? Why can’t you sing the high octave of ‘Party in the U.S.A.’ anymore?”.

Miley Cyrus further stated that in her recent song, she got to sing in that low register, and live in that authentic, genuine sound and back her voice texture, further adding that her voice is how she represents herself. "I’ve worked with so many people who tell me, “We’re going to have to bring in a singer to hit those high parts', she mentioned. Adding to it, she also mentioned that she does not have a false voice and stated that she was honoured by the fact that she didn’t have to sing this song in the way that females were supposed to sing. She also mentioned how she was grateful to have a song where she could lean into the lower register of her voice.

Furthermore, Cyrus also stated how relatable the song was and added that it was embedded in her soul and meant something to her on the deepest level. She also revealed how she recorded the song at home in her studio and added how it was a completely different experience performing it in that solitary way. "It was no less poignant than playing it at Glastonbury—if anything, it was more powerful. The lyrics truly f*****g resonated. There was nothing that I couldn’t try, because I wasn’t in front of 250,000 people", she said.

Image: AP