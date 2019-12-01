Little Women: Greta Gerwig Talks About Saoirse Ronan's Exceptional Portrayal Of Jo March

Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan stunned the audiences when they worked together in 2017' Lady Bird. The film was nothing short of a masterpiece. The dynamic duo is all set to come back on the silver screen with the Little Woman on the occasion of Christmas in 2019, this time, with an impeccable star cast of Emma Watson, Meryl Streep among several others. The film is already in the race to the Oscars even before its release. The successful director had recently talked about how beautifully Saoirse transformed into Jo March's character for Little Woman. Take a look at what she said.

Director Greta Gerwig on Saoirse Ronan as Jo March

Saoirse Ronan plays an aspiring author in the film. The film traces the lives of four sisters after the American Civil War in 1860. Greta Gerwig while talking to a leading publication house, expressed her gratitude towards Saoirse Ronan, who essayed the role of Jo March in the film. The Little Women director showered Saoirse Ronan with praises for the kind of dedication with which Saoirse got into the skin of the character.

‘I’m so lucky that she basically told me she was going to play this part," she said.

According to Greta Gerwig, Saorise Ronan has given the best performance of her career in Little Woman. She also talked about the gravity of efforts Ronan put in, in order to convincingly look her character. As a matter of fact, other reputed names in Hollywood like Gillian Armstrong, a veteran Australian director also tweeted praising the film.

Plucked up courage and saw the new Little Women. And loved it. Very different!

Brave new structure. Fantastic cast. And yes the message sadly needs to be stronger for this generation.Hopefully now men will see and vote.#gretaforoscar — Gillian Armstrong (@big_pix) November 26, 2019

Little Women also stars Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Timothee Chalamet, Laura Dern, Bob Odenkirk. The film is the seventh adaptation of the book of the same title and follows the tale of the March sisters who try to figure out their lives as young adults. The novel Little Women was written by Louisa May Alcott.

